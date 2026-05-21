Popular restaurant closing in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A popular restaurant has announced it will permanently close in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits said in a social media post that it will close its location in the 2300 block of Upper Valley Pike.

“For the past two years, this business has been more than a Frosty’s place with good wings and pizza— it became part of a community we truly love and couldn’t fathom living without,” the owners said on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The restaurant specializes in brick oven pizzas, appetizers, sandwiches, salads, wings, sides, and desserts.

“We want to thank every single person who supported us, believed in us, shared our posts, came to see a band, or simply showed kindness along the way. You kept us going through the good days and the difficult ones,” the owners said.

Frosty’s will close its doors on May 30.

Frosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits Closure Photo contribute by Frosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits (via Facebook) (Frosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]