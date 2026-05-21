Senior says he was denied graduation walk after missing rehearsal due to vehicle trouble

KNOX COUNTY, OHIO — An Ohio senior was barred from walking across the stage at his high school graduation ceremony, allegedly because of car trouble.

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Alex Anderson was set to graduate from East Knox High School last week.

He was on his way to a mandatory graduation rehearsal when Anderson said the brakes went out on his car, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

“I had to swerve across the road to stop, and I had my siblings and girlfriend in the car,” he said. “I was scared for their lives.”

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Anderson said that he turned around and slowly drove home.

His father took him to school and tried to explain to the principal why he was late, WBNS said.

“I explained to them my brakes were not working at all, and she said that I was not able to walk because I missed practice,” he said.

Anderson initially thought this was a joke.

“I realized it was serious, and it got me pretty upset and mad, and this all happened on my birthday too,” he told WBNS.

WBNS reached out to the school district about their graduation rehearsal policy.

Anderson said that the school offered him a private ceremony. He turned it down.

“Just really upsetting, heartbreaking,” he said. “I lost my moment at my home school and there is nothing I can really do about it.”

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