Ohio man learns punishment for keeping 11 pit bulls for dog fighting, selling drugs

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man has learned his punishment for dog fighting and selling drugs.

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Joel Brown was sentenced to 5 years and 11 months in prison and four years of probation, according to the Department of Justice.

Brown admitted to possessing and training dogs for fighting purposes and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

Authorities found 11 pit bull-type dogs at his home in Franklin County in 2024, chained with heavy tow chains attached to tire axles buried in the ground.

The dogs were housed within sight of each other, but just out of reach—a setup typical of organized dog-fighting operations.

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After receiving complaints about dogs being left outside at Brown’s property, Columbus Humane, in collaboration with the Columbus Division of Police, rescued the dogs.

Authorities also recovered tools and supplies commonly used for training and keeping dogs for fighting.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess, train, transport, deliver, receive, buy, or sell animals intended for use in an animal fighting venture.

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