2nd grader accidentally orders 70K lollipops while playing on phone

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A 2nd grader in Kentucky accidentally ordered 70,000 lollipops from Amazon, according to Kentucky TV stations WKYT and WLEX.

Lexington resident Holly LaFavers posted on Facebook that her son ordered 30 cases of Dum-Dums while playing on her phone, both stations reported.

Each sealed case has over 2,300 suckers inside and cost about $130 a piece.

WKYT reported that the final cost came to at least $4,200, assuming the boy only paid sales tax and got free shipping.

LaFavers said Amazon would not let her return the suckers.

“I contact Amazon as soon as I realized what had happened. They originally told me to reject the delivery and they would refund my money. The driver never knocked or rang the doorbell so now they will not take them back,” LaFavers wrote in the post.

In an updated post, LaFavers said all of the sealed cases have since been sold.

