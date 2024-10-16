75-year-old woman sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing credit union

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of robbing a Butler County credit union.

A Butler County Common Pleas Judge sentenced Ann Mayers, 75, to at least four years in jail on Tuesday, according to Cincinnati TV station WKRC TV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, she pleaded guilty in September to one felony count of aggravated robbery. Mayers was arrested for robbing AurGroup Credit Union at gunpoint in Fairfield Township.

Workers said she demanded money while displaying a gun.

Officers also found Mayers in her Hamilton house and a gun was in her car.

She apologized in court Tuesday to the credit union and her family, WLWT TV reported.

