Navy aircraft crashes during ‘routine training flight’; Crew status unknown

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a navy aircraft crashed during a “routine training flight” in Mount Rainer, Washington Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft from Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 crashed east of Mount Rainier, according our news partners at KIRO.

According to a press release, multiple search and rescue assets, including a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, were launched to locate the crew and examine the crash site.

As of 10:30 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday night, the status of the two crew members remains unknown.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 are based at NAS Whidbey Island, and recently completed a combat deployment on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as the only E/A-18G Growler squadron with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, KIRO reported.

