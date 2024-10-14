Local fire inspector, former prosecutor among 132 arrested in statewide human trafficking sting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 100 people were arrested, including some from the Miami Valley, in a statewide human-trafficking operation.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is diving into this massive operation. He will have what we know about the hundreds arrested LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The operation was led by Attorney General Dave Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission and took place from Oct. 5 through Oct. 12 across the state.

Those arrested included 110 “johns,” who face charges of engaging in prostitution or solicitation, as well as 22 individuals charged with felonies for seeking commercial sex with a minor and/or possessing narcotics.

TRENDING STORIES:

Among those arrested by the Montgomery County Human Trafficking Task Force include Charles Arnold, 55, of Dayton, and Jeffrey Startzman, 68, of Brookville.

Arnold is a chief fire inspector for the Ohio Department of Commerce; Startzman is a former prosecutor and magistrate and a current board member for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services, according to a media release.

News Center 7 has reached out for statements from ADAMHS and the Ohio Department of Commerce on Arnold and Startzman’s arrest.

“We cannot comment on an ongoing law enforcement investigation,” Tina Rezash Rogal, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication at Montgomery County ADAMHS said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



