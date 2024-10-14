Popular bounty hunter shot while serving warrant in Ohio

AKRON — A popular bounty hunter was shot while serving a warrant in Ohio last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frank Frazier, also known as “Bounty Tank,” was with a group of bondsmen around 8:15 p.m. at the 1100 block of 7th Avenue when the incident happened, according to CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

A suspect fired multiple shots and hit a 37-year-old man at least once. Akron Police identified the man as Frazier.

Frazier was shot in the torso and transported to an area hospital in serious condition, Cleveland TV station WEWS reported.

Two teens, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were at the house and arrested on outstanding warrants.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.

Frazier is listed in serious condition.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



