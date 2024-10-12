Country singer Brantley Gilbert pauses concert to help wife delivery their baby

MISSISSIPPI — Country singer Brantley Gilbert had to pause his concert last night to help his wife deliver their third child.

The “Bottoms Up” singer was a few songs into his tour stop in Tupelo, Mississippi when he was pulled off stage for an emergency backstage. Gilbert’s wife, Amber, who was pregnant had gone into labor backstage.

He rushed off the stage to be by her side as she delivered the couple’s baby in his tour bus.

Gilbert took to social media on Saturday to call Friday night the “craziest night” of his life.

“Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget,” he wrote in a post.

Video from his concert showed Gilbert returning to the stage and telling the crowd, “We got a baby!” He then went on to resume his show.

Gilbert thanked his road family and the woman who helped he and his wife bring their baby, a boy, into the world.

The post included videos and pictures of the family after the birth, as well as Gilbert calling his mom to tell her she has another grandchild.

Gilbert and his wife have been married since 2015 and have two other children, a son and a daughter, according to People Magazine.

