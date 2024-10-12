58-year-old woman arrested after human remains found in Ohio house

LANCASTER, Fairfield County — A woman was arrested after authorities found human remains inside an Ohio house on Wednesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
While investigating a missing persons case, the Lancaster Police Department served a search warrant at a house on the 300 block of Lynwood Lane around 2:30 p.m..
Detectives located human remains inside, according to the department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Casting spells, cooked body parts: Daughter accused of dismembering mother’s body
- 25-year-old man shot, killed while getting haircut; Man recently released from prison arrested
- 9-year-old boy runs over ‘intoxicated’ father during driving lesson
On Oct. 10, detectives located and arrested Katharine Arnold, 58, of Lancaster.
She was booked into the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail on one count of abuse of a corpse.
The identity of the person found in the house was not immediately available.
The Lancaster Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]