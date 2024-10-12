58-year-old woman arrested after human remains found in Ohio house

LANCASTER, Fairfield County — A woman was arrested after authorities found human remains inside an Ohio house on Wednesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

While investigating a missing persons case, the Lancaster Police Department served a search warrant at a house on the 300 block of Lynwood Lane around 2:30 p.m..

Detectives located human remains inside, according to the department.

On Oct. 10, detectives located and arrested Katharine Arnold, 58, of Lancaster.

She was booked into the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail on one count of abuse of a corpse.

The identity of the person found in the house was not immediately available.

The Lancaster Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.

