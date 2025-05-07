Local restaurant closed; new Filipino restaurant to take its place

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville restaurant has closed, but a replacement is coming soon.
Habibis Restaurant announced on social media that it is now permanently closed.
L’s Kusina will soon replace it at the 200 block of N. Main Street.
“Philippine-inspired cuisine will be a great addition to Uptown Centerville,” Habibis Restaurant said on its Facebook page. “We thank our customers for their support.”
The new restaurant is veteran-owned and family-operated.
“L’s Kusina brings authentic Filipino cuisine made with heart and heritage,” Habibis Restaurant added.
An opening date has not been announced.
