Ohio Issue 2 passes with more than 70% support, AP reports

Voters in the Miami Valley went to the polls today to vote on Ohio Issue 2.

Ohioans passed the amendment to the Ohio Constitution, the Associated Press reported.

Issue 2 authorizes the State of Ohio to issue general obligation bonds to pay for or help local governments pay for public infrastructure projects.

The money can be spent on roads and bridges, wastewater treatment systems, water supply systems, solid waste disposal facilities, storm water and sanitary collection, and storage and treatment facilities.

The amendment limits bond issuance to $2.5 billion over ten years.

No more than $250 million would be issued each year.

You can read the full proposed amendment here.

