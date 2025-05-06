Popular seasonal ice cream shop reverses course, will reopen under new ownership

DATYON — A popular seasonal ice cream shop in Dayton says it will now reopen for the 2025 season after previously saying it would not.

The Sweet Retreat, located at 2613 Smithville Road, announced on Facebook this week that they will indeed be reopening this year under new ownership.

“The rumors are true!” the post read.

A brother-sister team will be taking over ownership.

“Get ready for delicious scoops, new flavors, and the same friendly atmosphere you know and love,” the post read.

The announcement came after they initially announced last month that they would not be reopening.

A new opening date has not been announced at this time.

