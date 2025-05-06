Election 2025: When polls open; what you need to know before voting

OHIO — Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed their ballots. Others are expected to head to the polls and vote in person today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 will keep a close eye on voter turnout around the Miami Valley all day today.

TRENDING STORIES:

The polls open in Ohio this morning at 6:30 a.m. They will close tonight at 7:30 p.m.

You can find your designated polling place by contacting your county board of elections.

You can also search your polling place online at this website.

People voting in person today will need to bring a photo ID that is not expired. You can find more information on what forms of identification are valid here.

If you don’t have the correct form of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot.

What’s on your ballot?

Every voter who visits the polls today will see Issue 2 on their ballot.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Issue 2 is focused on how communities around the Miami Valley and across the state pay for construction on things like roads, bridges, and water supply systems.

It’s the only statewide issue voters will see on their primary ballot.

Ohio voters first approved the funding program tied to Issue 2 in 1987.

Every ten years, voters either approve or deny the continuation of the funding program.

This year’s vote on Issue 2 could extend the program for another decade and allow the state to issue $2.5 billion in infrastructure funding.

To see a sample ballot, which could include levies, visit this website.

Visit this page to find election results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group