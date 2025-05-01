Ohio’s infrastructure takes center stage with State Issue 2 in Ohio’s primary

Ohio voters head to the polls next week to vote on continued state infrastructure funding under Issue 2.

Issue 2 is focused on how communities around the Miami Valley and across the state pay for construction on things like roads, bridges, and water supply systems.

It’s the only statewide issue voters will see on their primary ballot.

Ohio voters first approved the funding program tied to Issue 2 in 1987.

Every ten years, voters either approve or deny the continuation of the funding program.

This year’s vote on Issue 2 could extend the program for another decade and allow the state to issue $2.5 billion in infrastructure funding.

