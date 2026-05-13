Area school district announces new athletic director

SPRINGBORO — An area school district has announced its new athletic director for the 2026-27 school year.

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Springboro City Schools said in a social media post that Kyle Longworth has been selected asbe the district’s new athletic director.

It is pending approval by the school board.

The 2013 Springboro High School graduate previously served as Athletic Coordinator and Assistant Athletic Director.

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Longworth was the athletic director at Bishop Fenwick High School for the last two years, according to the social media post.

In addition to playing high school football at Springboro, he played college football at Georgetown College.

He replaces Austin Rhoads, who is returning to his alma mater, Lakota West High School.

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