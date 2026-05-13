Wanted man accused of stealing from area Walmart in custody

BUTLER/WARREN COUNTY — A wanted man is in custody after an attempted theft at an area Walmart earlier this month.

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The Fairfield Township Police Department said in a social media post that when officers tried to contact the suspect, he ran out the back door and into a nearby wooded area.

Officers later identified the suspect as Shaun Walls, a fugitive wanted in Warren County since 2024 for violations in connection with several felony charges since 2022, according to the social media post.

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He was wanted on a felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a gun specification, weapons under a disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm, and trafficking in fentanyl.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) was requested to assist in finding Walls, the department said.

They tracked him to an apartment in Hamilton. Walls refused to obey officers, so SOFAST eventually took him into custody.

In addition to the outstanding felony charges, Walls was charged with theft, obstructing official business, criminal damage, and criminal trespass, the department stated.

Online jail records indicate that Walls remains in the Warren County Jail.

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