Early morning showers possible; warmer temperatures late this week

MIAMI VALLEY — It could be a rainy start to your Wednesday morning.

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A line of showers with heavy rain will move through the area overnight.

Lingering drizzle or a stray shower will still be possible after 6 a.m.

No severe weather is expected with these storms.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our high temperature was in the upper 60s at midnight.

We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s by the end of Wednesday.

Drier conditions will end the work week, with highs in the low 70s.

We could see a chance of showers early Saturday, but otherwise, it will be a warm weekend with highs in the 80s.

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