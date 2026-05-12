Speeding driver cited for 82 mph in 60 zone, distracted by phone

DAYTON — A driver was cited for going more than 20 mph over the speed limit in Dayton.

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Dayton police posted a picture of the pulled over vehicle on social media and said the driver was cited for going 82 mph in a 62 mph zone.

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The driver allegedly told police she didn’t know how fast she was going because she had dropped her phone and bent down to pick it up.

She was also cited for cell phone use while driving.

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