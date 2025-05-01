3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Three adults are dead after a shooting in Ohio early Thursday.
Columbus Police responded at 12:20 a.m. to an apartment complex on reports of a shooting, a police sergeant told our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.
Officers are investigating the shooting as a double-murder suicide.
Sgt. Joe Albert told WBNS that a man and woman were found outside an apartment.
A second man was discovered inside the apartment.
Police believe that one of the men shot and killed the woman before shooting himself.
The identities have not yet been released.
