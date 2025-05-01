Fan in critical condition after falling from right field stands in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A fan fell over the right field wall onto the warning track at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

It happened during the seventh inning between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates said on social media that a man fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play.

Our sister station, WPXI TV in Pittsburgh, reports that the Clemente Wall measures 21 feet above the field.

Medics, as well as athletic teams from the Pirates and Cubs, and PNC officials, reacted and immediately provided him with aid.

The fan was removed from the stadium and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he is in critical condition, a Pittsburgh Public Safety Official told WPXI.

The Pirates said their “thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

The incident shocked fans and players.

Pittsburgh Manager Derek Shelton was emotional during his post-game press conference.

“Before we start, I just want to offer thoughts and prayers with the incident that happened earlier in the game and thank both our medical staff, the Cubs medical staff, EMS, everybody that got to the gentleman and ask that everybody keep them in your prayers,” he said.

Pirate outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double seconds before the fan fell.

He offered his prayers on social media.

“Truly hate what happened tonight. Can’t help but think about that guy, his family, and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

Pittsburgh won the game, 4-3.

