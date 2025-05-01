LIVE UPDATES: Damaging winds, hail possible with another chance of severe storms today

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 4:45 a.m.
There is another good chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region today.
Storm Center continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Several clusters of storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says some storms could be severe.
“Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern. Hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the threats are extremely low,” said Ritz.
We could also see possible non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 30 mph today.
Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.
We will see chances for more rain this weekend.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
