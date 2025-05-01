LIVE UPDATES: Damaging winds, hail possible with another chance of severe storms today

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 4:45 a.m.

There is another good chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region today.

Storm Center continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Several clusters of storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says some storms could be severe.

Weather Hazards for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern. Hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the threats are extremely low,” said Ritz.

Futurecast for 4 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We could also see possible non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 30 mph today.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

We will see chances for more rain this weekend.

Projected rainfall totals through Monday at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

