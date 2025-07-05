An Ohio mom’s life was in jeopardy, a nearby construction worker’s quick thinking saved her

OXFORD — A woman got to reunite with the man who saved her life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Not everyone gets to meet their heroes —but Megan Kinzer is one of the lucky ones.

“I hugged him like 10 times,” Kinzer told our news partners at WCPO.

The mom of two is talking about Joe Petrey, a construction worker turned good Samaritan.

But he doesn’t see himself that way.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was just helping someone out. That’s just what I do. I love to help people,” Petrey said.

He did more than help.

Last Friday he saved Kinzer’s life.

“So I was going to get a drink and my foot caught right here and I kind of grabbed this to kind of brace myself and that’s when my hand went right through the glass,” she said. “It was just in and out and gushing blood.”

That freak accident severed a major artery.

Kinzer’s phone was upstairs.

She was bleeding out and he children didn’t know what to do.

But the Hendy Construction Crew happened to be working on her street.

“Figured I know what to do. I just got the belt off and made a tourniquet,” Petrey said.

He said it was just ‘instinct."

Petrey and his crew helped slow the bleeding and keep Kinzer conscious until medics arrived.

Kinzer needed eight surgeries.

She may not be able to move her fingers again, but she is grateful to be alive.

“Thank you lord, and thank you, Joe,” she said.

“I’m thankful you are here,” Petrey said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group