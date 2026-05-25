49-year-old man dead after serious crash on busy road

WARREN COUNTY — One person has died after a serious crash in Warren County on Sunday night.
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The crash was called out on State Route 48 near Spring Blossom Drive, just after 8:30 p.m.
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During an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post, troopers revealed that a 2020 GMC Terrain was traveling south on SR 48.
The GMC Terrain, operated by 49-year-old Robert Brockman of Cincinnati, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then went off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle hit a tree before overturning, according to troopers.
Brockman was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post of the OSHP.
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