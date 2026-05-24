Man arrested after allegedly forcing woman into vehicle, assaulting her

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting and abducting a woman in Logan County.

On May 21, around 7:55 p.m., dispatchers got a 911 call from the 800 block of West Auburn Avenue, where a woman was heard yelling that a man was assaulting her.

Officers initially attempted to contact people at the home, but did not get a response, according to the Bellefontaine Police Department.

Dispatch later advised that the victim’s cellphone was pinging near County Road 200 and County Road 18, prompting a large response from Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives and Bellefontaine Police Department officers.

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During the search for the suspect, identified as Tyler Ulmer, and the woman, officers got surveillance video from a nearby home.

The video allegedly showed Ulmer holding the victim in a chokehold and attempting to force her into a black Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside the residence.

A BOLO, or Be On the Lookout, alert was issued for the suspect vehicle.

At approximately 9:43 p.m., an officer with the West Liberty Police Department located the black Chevrolet Tahoe moving on State Route 508.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and multiple Logan County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Bellefontaine Police Department K9 unit members, and deputies converged to assist.

Ulmer was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was transported to the Bellefontaine Police Department for questioning.

She was later taken to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Ulmer was lodged in the Logan County Jail.

He faces charges of domestic violence, felonious assault, strangulation, and abduction.

K9 Pyro was deployed after Ulmer’s arrest and successfully located the victim’s cellphone in a side ditch in the area of County Road 200 and County Road 18.

The victim was attempting to call 911 when Ulmer threw the phone out of the vehicle.

Additional charges against Ulmer are pending.

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