WATCH: Car stops in the middle of busy highway after missing exit, causing pileup

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation urged drivers, “do not be this driver,” after a video shows them causing a crash on a major interstate.
The video shows a van come to a complete stop in the middle lane of I-71 in Columbus.
Two cars come to a stop behind the van.
A third car approaches and does not stop, and crashes into the two cars behind the van.
The van that caused the crash drives off and gets off at an exit.
ODOT did not say if the driver of the van is facing any charges or if anyone was hurt.
When you are driving along a major interstate and you miss your exit do you:— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 1, 2025
A) keep driving and get off at the next one
or
B) come to a complete stop, cause a multi-car rear-end crash and then drive away
HINT: The answer is NEVER B. Do not be this driver. pic.twitter.com/PYh85B6ICR
