WATCH: Car stops in the middle of busy highway after missing exit, causing pileup

Car causes pileup (ODOT)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation urged drivers, “do not be this driver,” after a video shows them causing a crash on a major interstate.

The video shows a van come to a complete stop in the middle lane of I-71 in Columbus.

Two cars come to a stop behind the van.

A third car approaches and does not stop, and crashes into the two cars behind the van.

The van that caused the crash drives off and gets off at an exit.

ODOT did not say if the driver of the van is facing any charges or if anyone was hurt.

