Medical helicopter requested after person reportedly falls from roof

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was requested after a person reportedly fell off a roof in Auglaize County on Wednesday.

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Deputies and medics responded around 7:39 a.m. to the 8500 block of County Road 66A on a report that a male had fallen from a roof, according to an Auglaize County dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that a medical helicopter is meeting them at an area hospital.

We are working to learn that person’s condition.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

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