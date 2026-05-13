Firefighters respond to hotel fire in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Firefighters responded to a hotel fire in Yellow Springs on Wednesday morning.
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Crews were dispatched around 6:54 a.m. to the Mills Park Hotel at 321 Xenia Ave on reports of a fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
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The fire reportedly started in the restaraunt, according to the dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
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