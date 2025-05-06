Police looking for 2 men accused of cashing forged checks at Kroger; can you ID them?

KETTERING — Can you ID these two men?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two men, according to a social media post.

They are accused of cashing forged checks at the Kroger on E. Stroop Road on May 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department posted security camera pictures of both men on its Facebook page.

They said both men left together in an unknown white SUV.

Anyone with information can contact Ptl. Kramer at (937) 296-2555, reference report #25-020462.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group