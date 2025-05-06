Deputies shoot, kill armed man while taking inmates into courthouse

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Indiana — Authorities shot and killed an alleged armed man outside of an Indiana courthouse on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Indiana State Police.

The shooting occurred while two Hendricks County sheriff’s deputies were taking a group of inmates to the county courthouse for court proceedings before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, the deputies unloaded the inmates, and the group started walking towards the doors to go inside.

At that time, deputies and inmates were allegedly confronted by a 65-year-old man who pulled a gun from his clothes and pointed it at them, according to the spokesperson.

The man, who was later identified as Mark Vawter of Plainfield, Indiana, allegedly fired at least one shot at the group.

The two deputies then shot in Vawter’s direction, the spokesperson said.

Vawter was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

After the shooting, the deputies worked to get the inmates to a safe area as other authorities responded to the scene.

The spokesperson said investigators learned that Vawter was outside of the courthouse before the deputies and inmates arrived.

None of the deputies or inmates were injured in this shooting.

The deputies involved in this shooting will be placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, the spokesperson said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

