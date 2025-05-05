19-month-old girl drowns in Ohio pond

MARYSVILLE — A 19-month old girl drowned in a pond in Marysville on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a 19-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in the 19000 block of Paver Barnes Road, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Union County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the location eight minutes after the call and performed CPR on the girl.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:03 p.m., WBNS-10 TV reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group