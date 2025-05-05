Area Kroger locations to celebrate senior shoppers, offer discounted groceries

Kroger locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati divisions are celebrating seniors and offering discounted groceries in-store on Wednesday.

Adults ages 55 and older will be able to get a 5% discount on their in-store purchases all day. Shoppers must use their Kroger loyalty card or ID to show cashiers that they qualify.

“From personalized digital deals to trusted everyday low prices, we’re always working to help customers stretch their dollars — and this special discount is one more way we’re doing just that,” Kroger’s Corporate Affairs Manager Jenifer Moore said.

Kroger will also give out free pastries and coffee to senior shoppers from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The pharmacy teams at these Kroger locations will be hosting in-store clinics from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to give seniors free shingles, pneumonia, COVID-19, or RSV vaccinations.

The deal excludes sales on alcohol, tobacco, fuel, gift cards, and prescriptions.

