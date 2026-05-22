Longtime local auto dealer dies at 84

VANDALIA — Beau Townsend, a longtime auto dealer in the Miami Valley, has died.

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Townsend died comfortably at home at the age of 84 on Thursday, Larry Taylor, dealership co-owner, confirmed to News Center 7.

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Taylor said Townsend was a good man who lived a successful and “good, long life.”

Townsend founded Beau Townsend Ford, Beau Townsend Nissan, and Beau Townsend Lincoln of Dayton, all of which are in Vandalia.

Townsend purchased Don Wagner Ford, across from Dayton International Airport, in 1976 and changed the name to Beau Townsend Ford. The dealership is celebrating 50 years of service this year.

In 2001, he purchased a Nissan franchise from Frank Z Imports. Nine years later, in 2010, he purchased Lincoln-Mercury of Dayton from the Martin Group. The Lincoln brand was moved to Vandalia and integrated into the current Ford dealership after the Mercury brand was dropped, according to the dealership’s website.

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