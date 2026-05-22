Coroner identifies man killed in shooting on I-71 in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON CO. — A 22-year-old man killed in a shooting on Interstate 71 in Hamilton County has been identified.

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The Hamilton County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Robert Lee Rothwell II, 22, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man who was shot by someone in another vehicle. That man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he later died.

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WCPO reported that three people were inside the victim’s car when the shots were fired.

Deputies do not have a motive for the shooting.

Northbound lanes of I-71 reopened just before 5:30 p.m. late Thursday afternoon, WCPO said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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