NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dead at 41

NORTH CAROLINA — A NASCAR driver and two-time Cup champion has died at the age of 41.

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NASCAR confirmed that Kyle Busch passed away on Thursday after being hospitalized with a “severe illness.”

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The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR released a joint statement Thursday evening:

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

As previously reported, Busch won 63 races on NASCAR’s main circuit and 234 across its three series. He had also been scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family said in a statement posted on social media. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Details about Busch’s illness were not disclosed.

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill, who drives the No. 21 for RCR in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will step in for Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Sunday’s 600-mile race.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement. ”Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin… — RCR (@RCRracing) May 21, 2026

Busch’s last victory on the main NASCAR circuit came in 2023, his first year with RCR.

The Las Vegas native won Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, ESPN reported.

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