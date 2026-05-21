7-year-old boy dies weeks after being pulled from Ohio house fire

CLEVELAND — A seven-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a house fire in Northeast Ohio last month, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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As previously reported, the fire was reported on Kempton Avenue in Cleveland on April 21.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the mother and two young children outside the home.

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Once inside the home, firefighters kicked down the door of the room where the fire was and found four other children sleeping.

All four of the children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the children, Cortez Robinson, died from his injuries on May 14, WOIO reported on Thursday. His cause of death is still pending.

The conditions of the other children have not been released at this time.

The fire, which caused around $40,000 in damage, remains under investigation.

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