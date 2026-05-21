University of Dayton men’s basketball to play Notre Dame in charity exhibition game

DAYTON — The University of Dayton will host an exhibition game between the Dayton Flyers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball teams.

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The game, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 at UD Arena, will benefit Jay’s Light, a foundation dedicated to adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention.

Jay’s Light honors Jayda Grant, the daughter of Dayton Coach Anthony Grant and his wife, Chris.

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Grant died in 2022 at the age of 20 as a result of mental illness.

The foundation aims to support local community organizations and initiatives aligned with its mission of supporting adolescent and young adult mental health.

The exhibition will mark Notre Dame’s first appearance in the UD Arena since the 1994-95 season.

During that game, the Flyers defeated the Fighting Irish 73-63.

Charity exhibition game tickets will be included in the Dayton season ticket package.

Single-game tickets will be announced for sale as available.

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