Shots fired report shuts down portion of I-71

HAMILTON COUNTY — A portion of Interstate 71 is currently closed after reports of shots being fired in Hamilton County, according to our news partners at WCPO.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation’s real-time traffic site, OHGO, shows that all northbound lanes are currently closed at Stewart Road in Silverton due to a “police incident.”

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The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told WCPO that they’re investigating reports of shots fired and that the lanes would be shut down “for at least a couple of hours.”

ODOT traffic cameras show deputies blocking the road.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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