Ohio pastor avoids jail time after being convicted in connection with teen’s death

CANTON — An Ohio pastor will not be going to prison for causing the death of a 14-year-old boy last year.

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Rushon Patterson II, 27, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and riding outside of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Malachi Nichols-Williams last month.

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He returned to court for sentencing this week, but, as WOIO in Cleveland reported, the involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed due to a legal technicality.

Patterson was then fined $150 for the second charge.

Nicholas-Williams died in September after Patterson allowed him to ride on the outside of an Alive Now Church van. Patterson was driving the van at the time.

Last month, a jury also found Patterson not guilty of reckless homicide in the case.

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