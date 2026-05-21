Injuries reported after crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Injuries have been reported after a crash in Harrison Township on Thursday.

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Crews were called to the crash at Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street around 2 p.m.

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Photos from the scene show at least three cars involved and the roadway shutdown.

We are working to learn how many people were hurt and their conditions.

We will update as we learn more.

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