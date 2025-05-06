Reds rookie, former Dayton Dragon, suffers serious injury while attempting sliding catch

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds rookie suffered a serious injury to his left arm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Former Dayton Dragon Tyler Callihan left the game with a broken left forearm on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run, the team announced on social media.

#Reds IF/OF Tyler Callihan left tonight's game with a broken left forearm. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2025

TRENDING STORIES:

With two outs in the third inning, he chased a fly ball hit by Matt Olson. Callihan briefly made the catch before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line, the Associated Press reported.

After hitting the wall, the ball fell out of his glove as Callihan rolled on his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Red fielders stopped, unsure if he made the catch or if it was a foul ball. Austin Riley scored from first, and Olson circled the bases.

The play was reviewed, and the replay confirmed the ball touched in fair territory. Callihan did not have control long enough to constitute a catch. It put the Braves ahead, 4-0, the AP said.

“They got him splinted now,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “He has a couple of broken bones there in his forearm and he’s going to have to have some surgery.”

Callihan left the field holding his arm with two trainers.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, @tylercallihan1,” the Reds wrote on X.

Callihan spent part of the 2022 season and most of 2023 with the Dayton Dragons.

He combined to hit .234 with 12 home runs, 33 doubles, and 31 stolen bases in 165 games over two seasons.

The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group