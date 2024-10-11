25-year-old man shot, killed while getting haircut; Man recently released from prison arrested

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being shot while getting a haircut.

Cincinnati police were called to the 2800 block of West Eighth Street on reports of a shooting Thursday evening. When they got to the scene, they found 25-year-old Joshua Sherman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Sherman was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, police confirmed they arrested Djuane Ferguson, 37, in connection to Sherman’s death. He was charged with murder.

Court documents obtained by WCPO state that Ferguson shot Sherman in the head “as Sherman was getting his hair cut.”

While in court on Friday, prosecutors said Sherman was sitting in a barber’s chair getting his hair cut when Ferguson entered and shot him in the back of the head.

Ferguson’s bond was set at $2.5 million. As WCPO reported, the judge made that decision on bond because Ferguson had been incarcerated for the past 20 years and had just been released last month, on Sept. 11.

