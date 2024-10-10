Football players under investigation for ‘inappropriate conduct;’ school cancels Friday’s game

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio high school canceled last Friday’s football game as administrators investigated student conduct.

Beachwood High School, which is in Cuyahoga County, canceled its Oct. 4 game against Trinity, WOIO and WJW in Cleveland reported.

Officials said the game was canceled as the administration investigated inappropriate conduct by members of its football team.

“We regret the last minute timing of this cancellation and the negative impact the cancellation has on students and families who support the football program such as our band, drill team, cheerleaders, game workers and officials,” the Beachwood Schools Athletic Director said in a statement.

District officials said that since it involves students, the matter remains “highly confidential.”

As Cleveland.com reported, the cancellation was deemed a forfeit by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

