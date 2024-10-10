Local city has the worst drivers in Ohio, report shows

MIAMI VALLEY — A recent study shows where the worst drivers in Ohio are and they may be closer than you’d think.

A report put out by Lending Tree at the beginning of the year showed that the worst drivers in the Buckeye State are in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek averages 28.8 incidents per 1,000 drivers, according to the data. It’s followed by Delaware, Lakewood, Hamilton, and Dublin.

No Miami Valley cities were listed among the five cities with the best drivers.

Lending Tree also took a look at full-coverage car insurance options for Ohioans and found that State Farm likely has the cheapest rate, averaging $840 a year.

The average annual rate for full coverage in Ohio is $1,329.

Lending Tree found the cheapest companies for several other categories, including:

Cheapest Ohio liability coverage: State Farm

Cheapest rates for young drivers in Ohio: Erie

Cheapest rates after a speeding ticket in Ohio: State Farm

Cheapest rates after an accident in Ohio: State Farm

Best rates after a DUI in Ohio: Erie

Best Ohio rates for bad credit: Geico

A full breakdown of the cheapest rates across the state can be found here.

