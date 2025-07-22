Teenage girl killed in crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenage girl was killed in a crash in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road around 1:39 a.m., our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The crash involved a single vehicle occupied by two teenage girls.

One of the girls, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Deputies also said that a 17-year-old girl died. It is unclear at this time if the girl who died is the same person who was airlifted or if it was a second teen.

Investigators have not determined if speed, alcohol, or drugs contributed to the crash, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

