Teenage girl killed in crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenage girl was killed in a crash in Butler County early Tuesday morning.
Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road around 1:39 a.m., our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
The crash involved a single vehicle occupied by two teenage girls.
One of the girls, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Deputies also said that a 17-year-old girl died. It is unclear at this time if the girl who died is the same person who was airlifted or if it was a second teen.
Investigators have not determined if speed, alcohol, or drugs contributed to the crash, WCPO-9 TV reported.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
