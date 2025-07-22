Injuries reported after multi-car crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported after a multi-car crash on Interstate 75 Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The crash occurred on I-75 N near State Route 725 in Miami Township around 11:20 p.m.

According to OHGO, the interstate is currently closed.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

