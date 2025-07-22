High school football players help clean up after EF-1 tornado hits Clark County community

CLARK COUNTY — A community is still working to clean up after an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday night.
News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to Kenton Ridge High School football coach and a player who spent time helping their neighbors LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Northridge around 9:35 p.m. and had wind speeds up to 100 mph.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw damage to houses, powerlines, and downed trees.
Head football coach Jon Daniels said when he heard a tornado touched down Saturday night, he immediately reached out to his players.
“We got a great opportunity here to serve, so we hope we can make a positive impact in doing so,” Daniels said.
Football player AJ Brian said it felt good to help.
“It’s great to just make somebody happy, and they went through like a hard time; it’s good to bring it back to normal,” Brian said.
