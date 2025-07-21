National Weather Service team to survey storm damage in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm damage surveys today.
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will be out with teams looking at the damage. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
Teams will be surveying areas near Springfield that were damaged by the severe weather on Saturday.
News Center 7 previously reported that the hardest-hit areas were north of Moorefield Road, between W. Ridgewood and E. Ridgewood Roads.
