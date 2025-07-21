Cleanup continues from possible tornado in Clark County neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY — Neighbors continue to clean up after a strong storm ripped through a Clark County community this weekend.
News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is in Clark County this morning checking the damage on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.
As previously reported by News Center 7, a possible tornado caused damage around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday in the Northridge area.
The hardest hit areas were north of Moorefield Road between W Ridgewood and E Ridgewood Roads.
Our news crew saw damaged homes and trees as well as downed power lines.
Sky 7 captured footage of an elderly woman’s driveway completely blocked by a tree.
“When something like this happens, it’s unexpected, and obviously it can cost a lot of money for the homeowner,” said Casey Tingley, with Tingley’s Green Land Services.
Tingley, Steve Tobin, and Bryce White make up the core group of Ohio-based non-profit organization Ohio Hope Builders.
With over 20 volunteers, the group cleared 10 homes.
The National Weather Service has not determined if this damage was caused by a tornado at this time.
Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said there is “significant damage.”
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
