Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after being hit by car in Ohio, police say

COLUMBIANA COUNTY — A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after being hit by a car in Ohio over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened on Saturday in Columbiana County, according to CBS affiliate WKBN TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

East Liverpool police chief John Lane told WKBN that 21-year-old Stephanie Household got into an argument with another person.

When she got out of the car, the driver backed up to leave and hit Householder.

A medical helicopter took her to a Pittsburgh hospital, where Householder and her unborn child died, WKBN reports.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group